Oat biscuit cakes

 
Preparation: 20 min
Cooking time: 12 min

Ingredients (makes around 4 dozen)
125g raisins
125g dates
120g walnuts
200g butter
200g brown sugar
3 eggs
300g flour
200g oats
1 pinch of salt
1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 small pinch of cinammon
1 pinch of allspice
1 pinch of ground cloves

Preparation
> Chop the dates and walnuts roughly. Put the raisins in hot water for 5 minutes to make them swell, then drain.

> Mix the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and mix until even.

> Sieve the flour, salt, bicarnonate of soda and spices together, and add to the butter/sugar/flour mixture. Add the dates, walnuts, raisins and oats and mix again.

> Using a spoon, make the mixture into small mounds and place on a well-greased baking tray. Cook for 10-12 minutes at 180°C (GM 6).

Why it's so good...
They're soft and crunchy at the same time, they're full of energy from the oats and dried fruit...and they taste a million times better than a bar of chocolate or anything that's been through a factory! These are great for sporty types, because they're full of slow and fast-release carbs. You can always use white flour rather than wholegrain, but they will be a little drier (and less nutritious!).




  
  
