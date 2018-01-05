Oat biscuit cakes

Preparation: 20 min

Cooking time: 12 min



Ingredients (makes around 4 dozen)

125g raisins

125g dates

120g walnuts

200g butter

200g brown sugar

3 eggs

300g flour

200g oats

1 pinch of salt

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 small pinch of cinammon

1 pinch of allspice

1 pinch of ground cloves



Preparation

> Chop the dates and walnuts roughly. Put the raisins in hot water for 5 minutes to make them swell, then drain.



> Mix the butter and sugar. Add the eggs and mix until even.



> Sieve the flour, salt, bicarnonate of soda and spices together, and add to the butter/sugar/flour mixture. Add the dates, walnuts, raisins and oats and mix again.



> Using a spoon, make the mixture into small mounds and place on a well-greased baking tray. Cook for 10-12 minutes at 180°C (GM 6).



Why it's so good...

They're soft and crunchy at the same time, they're full of energy from the oats and dried fruit...and they taste a million times better than a bar of chocolate or anything that's been through a factory! These are great for sporty types, because they're full of slow and fast-release carbs. You can always use white flour rather than wholegrain, but they will be a little drier (and less nutritious!).