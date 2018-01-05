Wholewheat muffins

Preparation: 10 min + set aside overnight
Cooking time: 20 min
Ingredients (serves 6)
80g wholewheat flakes
200g mixed prunes, apricots, figs and raisins
120g plain white flour
70g sugar + 1 tsp liquid sweetener (optional)
250ml milk
1 egg
1/2 sachet yeast
Preparation
> Mix the wheat flakes with the chopped dried fruit and sugar. Add the milk and leave in the fridge overnight.
> The following day, beat the egg with a pinch of salt and add to the mixture. Add the flour and yeast and put the mixture into silicone muffun tins (no grease required) or cake tins.
> Bake for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).
Why they're so good...
They're energy-giving but healthy and non guilt-inducing! Enjoy with natural yoghurt for breakfast or a snack at any time of the day. You could also try adding walnuts, hazelnuts or crushed pistachio nuts for added crunch - mmm...