Wholewheat muffins

Preparation: 10 min + set aside overnight

Cooking time: 20 min



Ingredients (serves 6)

80g wholewheat flakes

200g mixed prunes, apricots, figs and raisins

120g plain white flour

70g sugar + 1 tsp liquid sweetener (optional)

250ml milk

1 egg

1/2 sachet yeast



Preparation

> Mix the wheat flakes with the chopped dried fruit and sugar. Add the milk and leave in the fridge overnight.



> The following day, beat the egg with a pinch of salt and add to the mixture. Add the flour and yeast and put the mixture into silicone muffun tins (no grease required) or cake tins.



> Bake for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Why they're so good...

They're energy-giving but healthy and non guilt-inducing! Enjoy with natural yoghurt for breakfast or a snack at any time of the day. You could also try adding walnuts, hazelnuts or crushed pistachio nuts for added crunch - mmm...