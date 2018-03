Spelt was one of the Romans' favourite cereals. It went out of favour years ago but is now appearing in mainly health and organic shops, if not supermarkets.



Spelt is closely related to wheat, with long grains, and has a nutty flavour that comes out well when it is cooked al dente. Mix it with quinoa, tomato purée and spices (cumin, coriander and paprika) for a delicious flavour.