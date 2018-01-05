>
Whole grain rice, wholegrain

 
The carbs in white rice are absorbed very quickly into the bloodstream in comparison to other starchy foods, and even though white rice is very nutritious, you can go one better by using whole grain rice. It contains all of the rice grain plus the surrounding bran, which is rich in fibre and nutrients and fills you up for longer than white rice.

Cook whole grain rice in the same way as you would long grain: steam or cook it in water for around 25 minutes and use in your curries, risottos, salads and desserts like rice pudding or rice cake. It's yummy and crunchy - give it a taste test!




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/02/2008
