Healthty wholegrain recipes

 
Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 5 min

Ingredients (serves 6)
600g wholegrain flour
3 tsp salt
lukewarm water

Preparation
> Mix the flour and salt, add a little water and knead for 15 minutes until you get a firm, stretchy dough.
> Divide into 18 balls and roll them until they're 2 mm thick.

> Heat a dry pan and cook the chappatis one by one until they're well-browned on each side.

Why they're so good...
Because they're ridiculously simple to make, very healthy (they don't contain fat or sugar) and they're divine with raïta (cucumber and yoghurt salad), chutney and raw veggies. Chappatis are easy to take into work for breakfast or a snack, and they're yummy with yoghurt and a drizzle of honey.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
24/02/2008
Reader ranking:5/5 
