Nutrition: whole grains and pulses Oats are a slimming breakfast food par excellence, but there's more to them than porridge. Oats are high in good fats and they release their energy slowly, keeping you going through long days.



You can use oats to make all sorts of treats like cereal bars, flapjacks, biscuits and cakes, as topping for healthy crumbles, in oatcakes and as topping for oven-baked dishes to add crunch.