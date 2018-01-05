- Risotto made easy: advice, tips, techniques and recipes for risotto

The word risotto brings to mind a tender, mouthwatering rice dish to die for, but for some it's synonymous with a pile of sticky mush.



Don't be put off by the fear of serving up savoury rice pudding: fine Italian risotto is easy to whip up. We love it for all-in-one dinners with minimal washing up! Check out our recipes and tips on mastering risotto.



Key contents:

- Ingredients for a good risotto

- 5 steps to risotto heaven

- 5 original risotto recipes





