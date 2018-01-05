|
Risotto made easy: advice, tips, techniques and recipes for risotto
|Article in images
|
|
Don't be put off by the fear of serving up savoury rice pudding: fine Italian risotto is easy to whip up. We love it for all-in-one dinners with minimal washing up! Check out our recipes and tips on mastering risotto.
Key contents:
- Ingredients for a good risotto
- 5 steps to risotto heaven
- 5 original risotto recipes
Plus, check out:
Fresh seasonal recipes
Raw recipes
VG, CB
|
Food and Drink Editor
16/05/2009
|
Article Plan Risotto made easy ▼
|