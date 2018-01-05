>
Risotto made easy
Article in images

5 steps to risotto success

 
5 steps to risotto success

1) Sweat the finely chopped onion in hot oil in a pan, but don't let it brown.

2) Add the rice, turn up the heat and stir until the rice goes clear.

3) Deglaze with the white wine on a high heat. Leave the wine to evaporate.

4) Add a ladleful of stock, stir until the rice has absorbed the stock, and keep adding a ladleful and letting the rice abrosb it until it becomes soft and tender. This will take about 20-25 minutes altogether.

4b) Meanwhile, prepare the other ingredients to add: bacon, mushrooms, leeks, vegetables, fish, etc etc. Brown these in a separate pan.

5) Add your ingredients to the risotto and mix. Add parmesan, herbs if necessary, pepper and finally a few knobs of butter, turn off the heat and cover. Leave to rest for a few minutes to give the parmesan time to melt, then serve immediately.

NB: You can also add the ingredients before the rice, and leave to brown for a few minutes. The ingredients will also absorb the stock and flavour the rice.




  
  
16/05/2009
16/05/2009
