Risotto made easy
Article in images

Pumpkin risotto

Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients (for 4 people):

250g risotto rice
500g pumpkin
80g butter
1 onion
750ml stock
100g grated parmesan
4 sprigs parsley
1 glass of dry white wine
salt and pepper

Method:

Dice the pumpkin.

Lighten the finely chopped onion with 50g of butter in a stewpan. Add the pumpkin, brown all the sides for 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Leave to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Sprinkle in the rice and mix intil the grains become clear. Pour in the wine and leave to evaporate over a high heat. Pour in a ladleful of stock and stir delicately with a wooden spoon, until the rice absorbs the liquid. Repeat until the rice is soft but firm.

Just before serving, add the remaining butter in small knobs and the parmesan, then cover and leave for 5 minutes off the heat. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.




  
  
16/05/2009
