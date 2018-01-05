Pumpkin risotto

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people):



250g risotto rice

500g pumpkin

80g butter

1 onion

750ml stock

100g grated parmesan

4 sprigs parsley

1 glass of dry white wine

salt and pepper



Method:



Dice the pumpkin.



Lighten the finely chopped onion with 50g of butter in a stewpan. Add the pumpkin, brown all the sides for 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper. Leave to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.



Sprinkle in the rice and mix intil the grains become clear. Pour in the wine and leave to evaporate over a high heat. Pour in a ladleful of stock and stir delicately with a wooden spoon, until the rice absorbs the liquid. Repeat until the rice is soft but firm.



Just before serving, add the remaining butter in small knobs and the parmesan, then cover and leave for 5 minutes off the heat. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.