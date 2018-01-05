Risotto recipe with peas Preparation time: 40 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people):



250g risotto rice

250g fresh or frozen peas

100g parmesan

1 onion

100g butter

1.5 litres hot stock

1 bay leaf

salt and pepper



Method:



Chop the onion and sweat it in the butter in a frying pan. Add the cooked peas and 1 spoonful of stock, then leave to heat for a few minutes.



Pour in the rice and deglaze with a ladleful of stock. Add salt, pepper and the bay leaf. As soon as the rice has absorbed the stock, add 2 more ladlefuls, then leave on a low heat. Repeat until the rice is cooked.



Once cooked, add the parmesan and the rest of the butter, stirring carefully. Serve at once.





