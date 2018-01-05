>
>
Risotto made easy
Article in images

Risotto recipe with peas

 
Preparation time: 40 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients (for 4 people):

250g risotto rice
250g fresh or frozen peas
100g parmesan
1 onion
100g butter
1.5 litres hot stock
1 bay leaf
salt and pepper

Method:

Chop the onion and sweat it in the butter in a frying pan. Add the cooked peas and 1 spoonful of stock, then leave to heat for a few minutes.

Pour in the rice and deglaze with a ladleful of stock. Add salt, pepper and the bay leaf. As soon as the rice has absorbed the stock, add 2 more ladlefuls, then leave on a low heat. Repeat until the rice is cooked.

Once cooked, add the parmesan and the rest of the butter, stirring carefully. Serve at once.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
16/05/2009
Tags Vegetables
Latest… 05/01/2018
