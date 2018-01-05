Risotto recipe with seafood

Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Ingredients (for 4 people):
400g mixed seafood
150g shelled prawns
250g risotto rice
100g chopped onion
2 chopped garlic cloves
2 chopped shallots
1 tablespoon chopped dill
1 tablespoon crème fraîche
olive oil
3 tomatoes
300ml dry white wine
750ml fish stock
salt and pepper
Method:
In a heavy bottomed pan, sauté the rice in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until it goes clear. Add the fish stock and leave to simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.
While it simmers, sauté the onion, garlic and shallot.
Once golden, add the seafood, prawns and tomatoes. Leave to simmer for 2 minutes and deglaze with white wine. Leave to cook for a further 5 minutes.
When the rice is almost cooked, add the seafood and season.
After 5 minutes, add the dill and crème fraîche. Serve very hot.