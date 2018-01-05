Risotto recipe with seafood Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people):



400g mixed seafood

150g shelled prawns

250g risotto rice

100g chopped onion

2 chopped garlic cloves

2 chopped shallots

1 tablespoon chopped dill

1 tablespoon crème fraîche

olive oil

3 tomatoes

300ml dry white wine

750ml fish stock

salt and pepper



Method:



In a heavy bottomed pan, sauté the rice in 2 tablespoons of olive oil until it goes clear. Add the fish stock and leave to simmer for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.



While it simmers, sauté the onion, garlic and shallot.



Once golden, add the seafood, prawns and tomatoes. Leave to simmer for 2 minutes and deglaze with white wine. Leave to cook for a further 5 minutes.



When the rice is almost cooked, add the seafood and season.

After 5 minutes, add the dill and crème fraîche. Serve very hot.





