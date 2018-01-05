>
Risotto made easy
Article in images

Risotto recipe with vegetables

 
Risotto recipe with vegetables

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients (for 4 people):

300g risotto rice
1 aubergine
1 courgette
1 tomato
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
60g parmesan
1.5 litres chicken stock
olive oil
3 basil leaves

Method:

Dice the aubergine, courgette and tomato. Peel and chop the onion and garlic. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes.

Add about 4 tablespoons of olive oil then the rice.

Leave to brown for 3 minutes and add the stock. Cover and leave to simmer over a low heat for 30 minutes until all the stock is absorbed. Add parmesan and chopped basil leaves and serve.




  
  
16/05/2009
Tags Vegetables
