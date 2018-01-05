Risotto recipe with vegetables Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people):



300g risotto rice

1 aubergine

1 courgette

1 tomato

1 onion

2 garlic cloves

60g parmesan

1.5 litres chicken stock

olive oil

3 basil leaves



Method:



Dice the aubergine, courgette and tomato. Peel and chop the onion and garlic. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes.



Add about 4 tablespoons of olive oil then the rice.



Leave to brown for 3 minutes and add the stock. Cover and leave to simmer over a low heat for 30 minutes until all the stock is absorbed. Add parmesan and chopped basil leaves and serve.





