Risotto recipe with vegetables

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes
Ingredients (for 4 people):
300g risotto rice
1 aubergine
1 courgette
1 tomato
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
60g parmesan
1.5 litres chicken stock
olive oil
3 basil leaves
Method:
Dice the aubergine, courgette and tomato. Peel and chop the onion and garlic. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and add the vegetables. Cook for about 10 minutes.
Add about 4 tablespoons of olive oil then the rice.
Leave to brown for 3 minutes and add the stock. Cover and leave to simmer over a low heat for 30 minutes until all the stock is absorbed. Add parmesan and chopped basil leaves and serve.