Two pepper risotto Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people):



400g risotto rice

2 onions

2 tomatoes

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper

1.5 litres stock

100ml dry white wine

4 tablespoons grated parmesan

85g butter

olive oil

oregano

salt and pepper



Method:



Chop 1 onion, sweat in a frying pan with 20g of butter and 1 tablespoon of oil. Peel and dice the tomatoes, thinly slice the peppers into strips. Add the vegetables to the pan, add salt and pepper and sprinkle generously with oregano.



Leave to simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes.



Reheat the stock. Chop the second onion. Sweat it in a frying pan with 40g of butter without browning it.



Add the rice and stir until the grains go clear. Add the dry white wine and leave to evaporate over a medium heat. Pour in 2 ladlefuls of stock and leave to evaporate over a low heat.



Pour in the pepper sauce, then some more stock, and leave to evaporate. Continue adding stock until the rice is soft.



Once the rice is cooked, take off the heat and add the rest of the butter and grated cheese. Serve hot and with a slice of Italian ham for a complete meal!





