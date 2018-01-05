|
Indian cuisine: Indian cooking recipes, curry recipes and spice guide
Get to grips with the key ingredients in Indian cooking, then have fun concocting spicy, perfumed and colourful dishes with our recipes: tandoori chicken, spicy sauté beans, chicken biryiani, lentil dal, Indian carrot cake and rose flan.
Don't forget that you can go OTT when you do Bollywood, so decorate your table in every colour you can find!
