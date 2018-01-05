India is the world's second biggest producer of rice (after Thailand), so it's hardly surprising it's such a staple over there, served as a main or side dish. Just a few of the varities you can find are basmati, madras, mohar, sela, goan and colam.



Serve quality perfumed rice either on its own, jazzed up with raisins, cashew nuts and onions, or mixed with spice (pilau rice). To make a complete veggie meal, mix rice with lentils, peas or chickpeas.



Basmati rice is easy to get hold of. If you're not sure which to buy, either go for a known brand, the packets stored on the lower shelves (the ones with the labels in Hindi!), or buy your rice by the kilo at a specialist exotic food shop.



