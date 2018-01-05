Cooking with coconut and coconut milk Many Indian recipes contain fresh coconut, grated coconut or coconut milk.



Fresh coconut adds crunch and sweetness to your recipes, while coconut milk makes sauces and drinks sweet and creamy.



Did you know? Coconut milk isn't the liquid you find in the centre of a coconut (coconut water). Coconut milk is obtained by infusing fresh coconut in water. You can make it at home: simply grate and boil coconut fruit in water, then strain it using a clean cloth to separate the liquid.



Tip: If you buy tinned coconut milk, get stuff that contains as much coconut as possible (read the labels - many are 'stretched' with water). Powdered coconut milk is also a speedy alternative!







