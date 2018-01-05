>
>
A passage to India: Bollywood cuisine
Yoghurt in Indian cuisine

 
Yoghurt in Indian cuisine
© Marque Repere

Strange though it may sound, yoghurt is omnipresent in Indian dishes: in marinades to soften meat, in sauces for its creaminess and acidic taste, drinks like lassi, and even in bread (naan bread is yoghurt based).

Yoghurt is also used to make raïta, a chilled cucumber and mint salad eaten as a starter or with naan. Use creamy natural yoghurt, which doesn't make your recipe too watery.

