Yoghurt in Indian cuisine

Strange though it may sound, yoghurt is omnipresent in Indian dishes: in marinades to soften meat, in sauces for its creaminess and acidic taste, drinks like lassi, and even in bread (naan bread is yoghurt based).



Yoghurt is also used to make raïta, a chilled cucumber and mint salad eaten as a starter or with naan. Use creamy natural yoghurt, which doesn't make your recipe too watery.



So if you've got a multipack of yoghurts appraoching their use-by date in your fridge, use them in place of fatty cream in your curries.







