A passage to India: Bollywood cuisine
Vegetarian curries exist too!

 
Vegetarian curries exist too!

Lentils, chickpeas, spinach, beans, cauliflower, potatoes...India is a great place to be a veggie! It depends on which region you're in, of course, but most of the time real Indian cuisine involves very little meat or fish. Salads, sauces, soups, fritters, samosas and curries are often purely made from veg.

Thali is a selection of rice, chapati (Indian bread made from chickpea flour), vegetable curry and lentil dal, along with dips, pickles and chutney. You often find all-you-can-eat thali served in restaurants.

Indian veggie cuisine is also really healthy, as long as you don't go overboard with the coconut milk and cooking oil.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
14/01/2009
