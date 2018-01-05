>
>
A passage to India: Bollywood cuisine
Article in images

Tandoori chicken recipe

 
Preparation: 5 min
Cooking time: 1 h
Marinade: 3 h

Ingredients (serves 6):
4 chicken thighs and 8 breasts
200g natural yoghurt
1 tsp powered coriander
1 tsp garam masala
1/4 tsp curcuma
1/4 tsp powdered ginger
1/4 tsp powdered garlic
1/4 tsp paprika
2 tsp lemon juice
3 tbsp oil
Salt

Tip: Use ready-made tandoori powder in place of the coriander, garam massala, curcuma, ginger, paprika and garlic if you're in a hurry.

Preparation:

Mix the spices with the lemon juice and yoghurt. Mix the chopped chicken into the marinade and set aside for at leastr 3 hours.

Grill the chicken at 210°C (GM 7) for around an hour.

Serve drizzled with a few drops of lime.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
14/01/2009
