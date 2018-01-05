Tandoori chicken recipe

Preparation: 5 min

Cooking time: 1 h

Marinade: 3 h



Ingredients (serves 6):

4 chicken thighs and 8 breasts

200g natural yoghurt

1 tsp powered coriander

1 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp curcuma

1/4 tsp powdered ginger

1/4 tsp powdered garlic

1/4 tsp paprika

2 tsp lemon juice

3 tbsp oil

Salt



Tip: Use ready-made tandoori powder in place of the coriander, garam massala, curcuma, ginger, paprika and garlic if you're in a hurry.



Preparation:



Mix the spices with the lemon juice and yoghurt. Mix the chopped chicken into the marinade and set aside for at leastr 3 hours.



Grill the chicken at 210°C (GM 7) for around an hour.



Serve drizzled with a few drops of lime.