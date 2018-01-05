Sauté beans recipe

© Mes recettes Indiennes - Editions Minerva
Preparation: 10 min
Cooking: 15 min
Ingredients (serves 4)
250g fresh green beans
1 big shallot
1 pinch of red chilli powder
2 generous pinches of powdered cumin
1 pinch of curcuma
1/2 tsp mustard seeds (optional)
3 tbsp grated coconut
10 cari leaves (optional)
2tbsp oil
1/4 tsp salt
Preparation
Wash and chop the beans. Peel and chop the shallot into small cubes. Rub the mustard seeds together in a clean cloth.
Place the beans, shallow, chilli, cumin, curcuma, washed cari leaves, coconut and salt in a pan. Add 100ml water and simmer for 8-10 min over a moderate heat, until the beans are cooked.
In a pan, sauté the mustard seeds in oil, covering the pan with a lid. Once they pop, add them to the beans. Stir and serve.
With thanks to Minerva Editions.