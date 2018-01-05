Sauté beans recipe



© Mes recettes Indiennes - Editions Minerva



Preparation: 10 min

Cooking: 15 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

250g fresh green beans

1 big shallot

1 pinch of red chilli powder

2 generous pinches of powdered cumin

1 pinch of curcuma

1/2 tsp mustard seeds (optional)

3 tbsp grated coconut

10 cari leaves (optional)

2tbsp oil

1/4 tsp salt



Preparation



Wash and chop the beans. Peel and chop the shallot into small cubes. Rub the mustard seeds together in a clean cloth.



Place the beans, shallow, chilli, cumin, curcuma, washed cari leaves, coconut and salt in a pan. Add 100ml water and simmer for 8-10 min over a moderate heat, until the beans are cooked.



In a pan, sauté the mustard seeds in oil, covering the pan with a lid. Once they pop, add them to the beans. Stir and serve.



With thanks to Minerva Editions.