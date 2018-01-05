Carrot cake recipe

Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 45 min
Ingredients (serves 4)
500g carrots
120ml milk
150g caster sugar
100g butter
1/2 tbsp powdered cardamom
Chopped pistachios (not grilled or salted)
Silvered grilled almonds
Preparation
Cook the grated carrots in 50g butter for 20-30 min, mixing from time to time. Add the rest of the butter, milk, sugar and cardamom, and cook on a high heat, stirring vigorously, for 15 min, until the mixture is compact and comes away from the edges.
Spread the mixture in a rectangular dish, sprinkle with the pistachios and almonds, leave to cool, and then cut into squares.