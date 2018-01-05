>
>
A passage to India: Bollywood cuisine
Article in images

Rose flan recipe

   
Rose flan recipe
© Minerva Editions

Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 10 min
Set aside: 2h

Ingredients (serves 4)
10g agar or gelatine
500ml whole milk
1/2 vanilla pod
250ml sweetened condensed milk
3 tbsp sugar
A few drops of rose syrup
A few drops of pink food colouring (optional)
4 tbsp grated coconut
10 chopped cashew nuts


Preparation
Soften the agar or gelatine in cold water. Bring the milk to the boil, with the vanilla pod split in two and added to the pan. Set aside for 15 min.

Add the condensed milk and 1 tbsp sugar to the cooled milk. Heat for 4 min without letting the mixture boil, and remove the vanilla pod.

Off the heat, add the drained gelatine or agar, the rose syrup and food colouring, and mix. Pour into a square dish or 4 ramekins, leave to cool and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Grill the coconut, cashews and sugar in a pan until they caramelise. Sprinkle this mixture on the flans to serve.

With thanks to Minerva Editions.

Sarah Horrocks
14/01/2009
