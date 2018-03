Preparation: 10 min

Cooking time: 30 min



Ingredients (serves 4)

200g lentils

1 litre water

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp curcuma

2 cloves garlic

1-2 green chillies

1 big pinch of salt

2 tbsp oil



Preparation



Cook the lentils in water with the spices for 20-30 min, until the water is absorbed, and remove from the heat.



Remove the seeds from the chillis and dice finely. Dice the garlic and heat in oil until it browns slightly.



Serve the dal sprinkled with the garlic and chilli.