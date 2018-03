© Myriam Gauthier-Moreau/Clea/Mes p'tites gamelles/Editions La Plage Hot on the heels of sushi, Bento is the latest craze from Japan. Not an ingredient, a form of origami or a way of chopping, Bento is the trendy name for a Japanese lunchbox or lunch tray.



Bento is a colourful, varied, healthy way of lunching - better than lumpy mash and unidentifiable meat from the canteen. Find out about Bento and get some lunchtime inspiration from an ancestral Japanese tradition. Plus we bring you 3 exclusive recipes to try!



