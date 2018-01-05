What is a Bento lunchbox?

© Luminarc/Colorsnack

We quizzed top Japanese chef Hisayuki Takeuchi, who was one of the first chefs to bring Bento to our shores...



What is Bento exactly?

It's what Japanese people take in their lunchbox to work or school. You can also buy Bento boxes to take away. They come in all shapes and contain all sorts of different ingredients. A traditional Bento is a plastic container with 1 or 2 closed or fold-away compartments. Takeaway Bentos are more like canteen trays - not as pretty as your own Bento lunchbox, but handy when you're on the move.





