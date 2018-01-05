Why kids love Bento

© Massimo Pessina/Rendez-Vous Toyota/Kaiseki Bento

Bento boxes can be a great way of making little monsters eat healthily and eat everything you prepare for them. The Japanese have a bit of an obsession with eating: they eat anything at any hour, on the move (kind of like Americans, but generally healthier!). Hence the popularity of the Bento: mums prepare Bento boxes packed with a range of tasty, colourful, fun foods that kids actually want to eat.



Variety is really important, so that children get used to different tastes and flavours at a very young age. kids get a full, healthy meal out of a Bento box, and mums can be as creative as they like! You can also get special Bento boxes for kids (from Japanese brands like Hello Kitty).





