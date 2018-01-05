>
Organic quinoa and sprout salad

 
Organic quinoa and sprout salad
© Myriam Gauthier-Moreau/Clea/Mes p'tites gamelles/Editions La Plage

This filling salad goes perfectly in a Bento box. Get creative! 

Per person:
- 50g quinoa
- 2 big handfuls of rocket
- 100g herb tofu
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbsp sunflower seeds
- 1 tsp almond purée
- 2 tsp tsp umeboshi (dried plum) juice (optional)
- 2 tbsp walnut oil
- 1 big handful of sprouting leaves and seeds (alfalfa, leek, red cabbage or radish). 

Cook the quinoa in 1 1/2 times its volume of water. Meanwhile, wash and dry the rocket leaves and chop the tofu into cubes.

Grill the pumpkin and sunflower seeds in a pan without adding oil. Dilute the almond purée with the umeboshi juice and walnut oil, and store in a small glass pot or container.

Once the quinoa is cooked and cooled, mix all the ingredients together and add the dressing just before serving.

Grains and cereals DON'T take hours to prepare!  
Couscous takes 5 min 
Quinoa takes 10 min 
Bulgur wheat takes 10 min 
Whole wheat pasta takes 10 min 
Millet takes 15 min




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/03/2009
Reader ranking:5/5 
