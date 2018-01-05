Dip and raw soup recipes

Ingredients (per person)



- 100g raw fennel

- 1 pink grapefruit



Wash and dice the fennel and place in your food processor. Add the grapefruit juice and blend for about 30 seconds on a low speed. Taste and season (you might need to add a little salt).



Variation: all aqueous fruit and veg, like cucumber, tomatoes and melon, are perfect for raw soups. Try melon, tomato and a few drops of balsamic vinegar: really refreshing in hot weather.



Nutty dip

Take 2 big handfuls of rocket, 25g hazelnuts (soaked in a bowl of water overnight if possible) and 2 tbsp walnut oil, and either blend in a food processor or crush in a mortar and pestle. To taste, dip carrot, pepper or cucumber sticks into your mixture.



