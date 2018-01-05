>
Dip and raw soup recipes

   
© Myriam Gauthier-Moreau / Clea / Mes p'tites gamelles / Editions La Plage

Ingredients (per person)

- 100g raw fennel
- 1 pink grapefruit

Wash and dice the fennel and place in your food processor. Add the grapefruit juice and blend for about 30 seconds on a low speed. Taste and season (you might need to add a little salt).

Variation: all aqueous fruit and veg, like cucumber, tomatoes and melon, are perfect for raw soups. Try melon, tomato and a few drops of balsamic vinegar: really refreshing in hot weather.

Nutty dip
Take 2 big handfuls of rocket, 25g hazelnuts (soaked in a bowl of water overnight if possible) and 2 tbsp walnut oil, and either blend in a food processor or crush in a mortar and pestle. To taste, dip carrot, pepper or cucumber sticks into your mixture.

With thanks to Editions La Plage.




  
 
17/03/2009
