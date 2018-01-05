>
>

Quick spreads and garnishes

 
Quick spreads and garnishes
© Myriam Gauthier-Moreau/Clea/Mes p'tites gamelles/Editions La Plage

Beetroot hoummous garnish
- 1 tin cooked chickpeas 
- 2 tbsp puréed sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 pinch of salt
- 1 small cooked beetroot 

Rinse and drain the chickpeas and blend together with the rest of the ingredients. Garnish slices of bread with the hoummous and finely grated red cabbage, radish, alfafa or luzerne.  

Pomegranate and goat's cheese garnish
- 200g fresh goat's cheese
- 3 tbsp soy yoghurt
- 1 pomegranate

Crush the goat's cheese and add the soy yoghurt. Add a pinch of salt and the pomegranate seeds, arrange on slices of bread and scatter with grilled pine nuts.

Variation: Replace the pomegranate with diced melon and the goat's cheese with ricotta. 

With thanks to Editions La Plage.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
17/03/2009
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Perfect baby names for FebruaryMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         