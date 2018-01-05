Quick spreads and garnishes

© Myriam Gauthier-Moreau/Clea/Mes p'tites gamelles/Editions La Plage

Beetroot hoummous garnish

- 1 tin cooked chickpeas

- 2 tbsp puréed sesame seeds

- 2 tbsp olive oil

- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1 pinch of salt

- 1 small cooked beetroot



Rinse and drain the chickpeas and blend together with the rest of the ingredients. Garnish slices of bread with the hoummous and finely grated red cabbage, radish, alfafa or luzerne.



Pomegranate and goat's cheese garnish

- 200g fresh goat's cheese

- 3 tbsp soy yoghurt

- 1 pomegranate



Crush the goat's cheese and add the soy yoghurt. Add a pinch of salt and the pomegranate seeds, arrange on slices of bread and scatter with grilled pine nuts.



Variation: Replace the pomegranate with diced melon and the goat's cheese with ricotta.



With thanks to Editions La Plage.





