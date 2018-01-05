Melon and mozzarella salad with basil Preparation time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 1 large melon or 2 small ones

- 250g mozzarella

- 4 tablespoons olive oil

- 2 limes

- 1 sprig fresh basil

- salt and pepper

- a few flaked almonds



Preparation



Cut the flesh of the melon into thin strips or make balls using a melon baller if you have one. Set to one side in a salad bowl. Cut the mozzarella into thin slices or cut like the melon. Alternate 2 slices of melon and 1 slice of mozzarella on each plate and season.



Finely cut the basil leaves, mix them with the olive oil and squeezed limes and drizzle over the melon and mozarella. Serve at room temperature.





