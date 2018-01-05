>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Melon and mozzarella salad with basil

 
Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):
- 1 large melon or 2 small ones
- 250g mozzarella
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 limes
- 1 sprig fresh basil
- salt and pepper
- a few flaked almonds

Preparation

Cut the flesh of the melon into thin strips or make balls using a melon baller if you have one. Set to one side in a salad bowl. Cut the mozzarella into thin slices or cut like the melon. Alternate 2 slices of melon and 1 slice of mozzarella on each plate and season.

Finely cut the basil leaves, mix them with the olive oil and squeezed limes and drizzle over the melon and mozarella. Serve at room temperature.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
