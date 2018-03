Melon and ham bites Preparation time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 1 melon

- 12 very thin slices of Parma ham

- cocktail sticks



Preparation:



Cut the melon, remove the skin and cut the flesh into cubes. Place a cube of melon with a folded slice of ham on a cocktail stick.



Serve as a starter, snack or to accompany a main dish. This is a classic nibble that looks great when well presented. For added taste, add a little pepper and a dash of olive oil mixed with basil.