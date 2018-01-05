Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 12 apricots

- 1 sprig of basil

- 100g parmesan (chips or a block)

- olive oil

- pepper

- brown sugar



Preparation:



Cut the apricots in 2 and remove the stones. Fry them in a wok with a little olive oil on a high heat. Shake the wok so they roast all over then sprinkle the sugar over them. Remove from the heat.



Place the apricots in ramekins, sprinkle with basil, parmesan and pepper then finish with a dash of olive oil. Serve warm or cold, as a starter or dessert.





