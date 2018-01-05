>
>
>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan

 
Roasted apricots with basil and parmesan

Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):
- 12 apricots
- 1 sprig of basil
- 100g parmesan (chips or a block)
- olive oil
- pepper
- brown sugar

Preparation:

Cut the apricots in 2 and remove the stones. Fry them in a wok with a little olive oil on a high heat. Shake the wok so they roast all over then sprinkle the sugar over them. Remove from the heat.

Place the apricots in ramekins, sprinkle with basil, parmesan and pepper then finish with a dash of olive oil. Serve warm or cold, as a starter or dessert.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         