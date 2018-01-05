>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Apricot tart

 

- Apricot tart
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients (serves 6):
- 1 sheet shortcrust pastry
- 600g apricots
- 3 eggs
- 100g crème fraîche
- 150ml milk
- 50g sugar
- 30g almond powder
- 30g flour
- 30ml kirsch (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).

Place the pastry on a buttered baking tray. Prick it with a fork. Cover with a sheet of aluminium foil and sprinkle in dried beans to stop the base from bubbling. Bake the base only for 5 minutes.

Remove the stones from the apricots and place the apricot halves in the tart base. Whip the eggs with the crème fraîche, milk, kirsch and sugar. Add the flour and almond powder. Pour the mixture over the fruit and cook in the oven for 40 minutes.

Serve warm or cold.




  
  
28/07/2009
