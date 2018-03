Peach and feta salad Preparation time: 15 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 250g spinach and rocket leaves

- 2 large peaches or nectarines

- 150g feta

- 3 tablespoons walnut oil

- 2 tablespoons Banyuls vinegar

- pepper



Wash and cut the stoned peaches into cubes. Cut the feta into cubes. Mix with the spinach and rocket.



Add the vinaigrette and pepper, and stir gently. Leave for 10 minutes before serving so it's at room temperature.