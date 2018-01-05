Peach Zabaglione

Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 4 peaches or nectarines

- 60g sugar

- 200ml sweet wine wine

- 4 egg yolks

- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar



Preparation:



Preheat the oven to 200°C (Gas Mark 6).



Wash and cut the peaches into 8 segments. Place them in oven-proof ramekins.



Place the egg yolks and sugar into a salad bowl, and plunge into a hot but not boiling bain-marie or bowl in a pan of hot water. Whip for about 10 minutes: the mixture will thicken and go white. Add the wine little by little, whipping for a further 10 minutes.



Pour over the peaches, sprinkle with vanilla-flavoured sugar then put in the oven for 10 minutes.