Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Peach Zabaglione

 
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):
- 4 peaches or nectarines
- 60g sugar
- 200ml sweet wine wine
- 4 egg yolks
- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (Gas Mark 6).

Wash and cut the peaches into 8 segments. Place them in oven-proof ramekins.

Place the egg yolks and sugar into a salad bowl, and plunge into a hot but not boiling bain-marie or bowl in a pan of hot water. Whip for about 10 minutes: the mixture will thicken and go white. Add the wine little by little, whipping for a further 10 minutes.

Pour over the peaches, sprinkle with vanilla-flavoured sugar then put in the oven for 10 minutes.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
