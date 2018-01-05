Strawberries with goat's cheese Preparation time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 400g strawberries

- 200g goat's cheese

- crushed black pepper

- olive oil (optional)



Preparation:



Wash and hull the strawberries. Cut them into thin strips lengthways. Cut about 1/3 of the strawberries again into small cubes. Cut the goat's cheese into thin strips about 5mm thick.



Alternate layers of strawberries and goat's cheese on plates, sprinkle with the cube-shaped strawberries, crushed pepper and finally a dash of olive oil.



This recipe can be used as a starter or dessert. You can also make it with drained ricotta and a little sugar and lemon juice for seasoning.





