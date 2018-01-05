Strawberry and melon gratin Preparation time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 300g strawberries

- 1 melon

- 2 egg yolks

- 150ml double cream

- 60g caster sugar

- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar



Preparation:



Wash then cut the strawberries in 2. Peel and cut the melon into slices of 1-2cm in thickness.



Preheat the grill. Layer the bottom of 4 small buttered oven-proof cake pans or ramekins with the fruit.



Whip the sugar with the egg yolks until the mixture goes white, then add the cream. Once the mixture is even, top the fruit with it. Place under the grill and serve hot.





