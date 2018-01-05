>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Strawberry and melon gratin

 
Preparation time: 25 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4):
- 300g strawberries
- 1 melon
- 2 egg yolks
- 150ml double cream
- 60g caster sugar
- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar

Preparation:

Wash then cut the strawberries in 2. Peel and cut the melon into slices of 1-2cm in thickness.

Preheat the grill. Layer the bottom of 4 small buttered oven-proof cake pans or ramekins with the fruit.

Whip the sugar with the egg yolks until the mixture goes white, then add the cream. Once the mixture is even, top the fruit with it. Place under the grill and serve hot.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
