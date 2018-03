Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries Preparation time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 250g raspberries

- 600g fresh cheese (ricotta for example)

- 1 tablespoon flavoured honey

- 1 bouquet of chives

- pepper



Preparation:



Rinse and drain the raspberries.



Mix the cheese with the honey, chopped chives, a bit of pepper and a few raspberries.



Spread into small ramekins and place the raspberries on top. Serve cool, as a starter, brunch or dessert!