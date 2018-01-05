>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Raspberry and apple crumble

 
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients (for 6 people):
- 4 to 6 apples
- 300g raspberries
- 150g brown sugar
- 200g wholewheat flour
- 50g whole almonds
- 125g slightly salted butter
- 200ml crème fraîche
- 1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon icing sugar
Place the crème fraîche in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Chop the almonds roughly. Mix them with the flour, cinnamon, sugar and softened butter. Crumble the mixture up in your hands to make little breadcrumbs. Brown the breadcrumbs in a pan without adding any oil.

Peel and dice the apples. Brown them in a pan with a knob of butter and a little water until they soften, then arrange in 6 ramekins.

Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
