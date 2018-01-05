Raspberry and apple crumble Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (for 6 people):

- 4 to 6 apples

- 300g raspberries

- 150g brown sugar

- 200g wholewheat flour

- 50g whole almonds

- 125g slightly salted butter

- 200ml crème fraîche

- 1 teaspoon powdered cinnamon

- 1 tablespoon icing sugar

- a knob of butter



Preparation:



Place the crème fraîche in the freezer for 30 minutes.



Chop the almonds roughly. Mix them with the flour, cinnamon, sugar and softened butter. Crumble the mixture up in your hands to make little breadcrumbs. Brown the breadcrumbs in a pan without adding any oil.



Peel and dice the apples. Brown them in a pan with a knob of butter and a little water until they soften, then arrange in 6 ramekins.



Whip together the crème fraîche and icing sugar. Spread the raspberries and crumble the mixture over the apples, place a spoonful of cream on top and serve.







