Cherry and almond cake Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 6):

- 250g cherries

- 125g sugar

- 100g flour

- 80g soft butter

- 80g almond powder

- 2 large eggs

- 1 level teaspoon baking powder

- icing sugar

- 1 tablespoon kirsch

- a few drops of bitter almond extract or Marsala wine

- 1 pinch of salt



Preparation:



Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Mix the butter with the sugar and almond powder. Add the eggs and mix well, then add the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the Kirsch and almond extract. Add the pitted cherries to the mixture. Pour into a round buttered cake tin and cook for 30 to 40 minutes.



Leave to cool then remove from the tin and sprinkle with icing sugar.





