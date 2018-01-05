>
>
>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Cherry and almond cake

 
Cherry and almond cake

Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients (serves 6):
- 250g cherries
- 125g sugar
- 100g flour
- 80g soft butter
- 80g almond powder
- 2 large eggs
- 1 level teaspoon baking powder
- icing sugar
- 1 tablespoon kirsch
- a few drops of bitter almond extract or Marsala wine
- 1 pinch of salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).

Mix the butter with the sugar and almond powder. Add the eggs and mix well, then add the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the Kirsch and almond extract. Add the pitted cherries to the mixture. Pour into a round buttered cake tin and cook for 30 to 40 minutes.

Leave to cool then remove from the tin and sprinkle with icing sugar.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity Men with GlassesPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         