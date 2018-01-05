Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon Preparation time: 35 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4):

- 600g cherries

- 250g mascarpone

- 250g granulated sugar

- 8g vanilla-flavoured sugar

- 2 tablespoons icing sugar

- 1 cinnamon stick

- 2 large eggs

- 1 tablespoon Maraschino (cherry liqueur) or amaretto (almond liqueur)

- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa



Preparation:



Wash and pit the cherries. Put them in a large saucepan with 100g granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes, covered, over a low heat.



Beat the 2 egg yolks with the mascarpone, vanilla-flavoured sugar and the rest of the granulated sugar. Beat the whites until they turn stiff, gradually adding the icing sugar, then add to the mascarpone cream.



Spread the cherry syrup into the verrines, cover with mascarpone cream and smooth over the surface. Leave to settle overnight in the fridge. Sprinkle with cocoa just before serving.







