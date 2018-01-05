Rose and raspberry meringue mess - recipe by Phil Vickery





































Celeb chef Phil Vickery takes us through the simple steps to make a delicious rose and raspberry meringue.



Click on the video to watch how it's done!



Preparation time: 10 minutes

Standing time: 1 hour



Ingredients (for 4 people):



- 2 roses, perfumed if possible

- 1 tablespoon rose water

- juice of 2 lemons

- 3 tablespoons icing sugar

- 170g condensed milk

- few drops vanilla extract

- 284ml carton whipping cream, softly whipped

- 225g fresh or frozen raspberries, defrosted

- 4 small meringues, crushed but not too small



Preparation



Pick the rose petals from the stalks. Roughly chop the petals and place in a small bowl with the rose water, lemon juice and icing sugar and leave for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.



Using a hand blender whizz the mixture into a loose puree, leaving small pieces of rose petal visible.



In a large bowl, fold together the condensed milk, vanilla extract and whipping cream.



Reserve a few raspberries for the top and slightly crush the rest of them into the rose petal mixture, releasing the juice, and then gently ripple through the vanilla cream.



Layer the meringue and the raspberry cream into 4 sundae dishes or bowls and top with a few raspberries.





