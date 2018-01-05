>
>
>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Rose and raspberry meringue mess - recipe by Phil Vickery

 




















Celeb chef Phil Vickery takes us through the simple steps to make a delicious rose and raspberry meringue.

Click on the video to watch how it's done!

Preparation time: 10 minutes
Standing time: 1 hour

Ingredients (for 4 people):

- 2 roses, perfumed if possible
- 1 tablespoon rose water
- juice of 2 lemons
- 3 tablespoons icing sugar
- 170g condensed milk
- few drops vanilla extract
- 284ml carton whipping cream, softly whipped
- 225g fresh or frozen raspberries, defrosted
- 4 small meringues, crushed but not too small

Preparation

Pick the rose petals from the stalks. Roughly chop the petals and place in a small bowl with the rose water, lemon juice and icing sugar and leave for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

Using a hand blender whizz the mixture into a loose puree, leaving small pieces of rose petal visible.

In a large bowl, fold together the condensed milk, vanilla extract and whipping cream.

Reserve a few raspberries for the top and slightly crush the rest of them into the rose petal mixture, releasing the juice, and then gently ripple through the vanilla cream.

Layer the meringue and the raspberry cream into 4 sundae dishes or bowls and top with a few raspberries.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!Naturally beautiful celebrities
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         