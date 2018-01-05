- Cooking with melons

|
Summer fruits for sunny days
> How to choose a ripe melon
A ripe melon should weigh quite a lot and feel like it's full. It should be firm but not hard and should give slightly to pressure. It should smell good (but it's not enough to just rely on the smell).
> Melon goes well with:
Herbs: tarragon, basil and mint.
Spices: Malabar pepper (white), Cubeb pepper, vanilla, ginger and star anise.
Dairy products: mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh goat's cheese and almond milk ice-cream.
Dried and cooked meat: Parma ham, San Daniele ham, other raw/dry/smoked hams and smoked duck breast.
Alcohol: fortified wine like port; sweet and white wines.
> Recipes
Melon and mozzarella salad
Melon and ham bites
Strawberry and melon gratin
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
