>
>
>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Cooking with melons

 

- Cooking with melons
At the start of the summer, Philibon melons are the best. Charentais melons, which are very fragrant and sweet, come a close second. These are orange in colour and shouldn't be confused with honeydew melons, which are long with green skin and yellow-pale green flesh, or Galia melons, which have yellow skin and white-pale yellow flesh.

> How to choose a ripe melon
A ripe melon should weigh quite a lot and feel like it's full. It should be firm but not hard and should give slightly to pressure. It should smell good (but it's not enough to just rely on the smell).

> Melon goes well with:
Herbs: tarragon, basil and mint.
Spices: Malabar pepper (white), Cubeb pepper, vanilla, ginger and star anise.
Dairy products: mozzarella, ricotta, feta, fresh goat's cheese and almond milk ice-cream.
Dried and cooked meat: Parma ham, San Daniele ham, other raw/dry/smoked hams and smoked duck breast.
Alcohol: fortified wine like port; sweet and white wines.

> Recipes
Melon and mozzarella salad
Melon and ham bites
Strawberry and melon gratin




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Winter nail inspirationYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         