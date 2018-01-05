Cooking with peaches Peaches are in season from quite early on in the year and for almost all summer. They can be used for a variety of dishes, raw or cooked, gratined or stuffed, in tarts or simply chopped and mixed with yoghurt and a bit of cinnamon for a delicious and speedy pud.



> How to choose ripe peaches

Choose peaches that are soft when you apply a little pressure but relatively firm. The ones with the strongest scent are found at the end of summer. White peaches generally have more taste than yellow ones.



> Peaches go well with:

Herbs: rosemary, basil, tarragon, thyme and mint.

Spices: cinnamon, star anise, ginger and pepper.

Fish: fresh or tinned tuna, scallops, monkfish and other white fish with firm flesh.

Meat: pork, chicken and duck.



> Recipes

Peach and feta salad

Peach Zabaglione





