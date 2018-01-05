>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Cooking with peaches

Peaches are in season from quite early on in the year and for almost all summer. They can be used for a variety of dishes, raw or cooked, gratined or stuffed, in tarts or simply chopped and mixed with yoghurt and a bit of cinnamon for a delicious and speedy pud.

> How to choose ripe peaches
Choose peaches that are soft when you apply a little pressure but relatively firm. The ones with the strongest scent are found at the end of summer. White peaches generally have more taste than yellow ones.

> Peaches go well with:
Herbs: rosemary, basil, tarragon, thyme and mint.
Spices: cinnamon, star anise, ginger and pepper.
Fish: fresh or tinned tuna, scallops, monkfish and other white fish with firm flesh.
Meat: pork, chicken and duck.

> Recipes
Peach and feta salad
Peach Zabaglione




  
  
28/07/2009
