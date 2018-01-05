Cooking with raspberries Raspberries are a real concentration of freshness, although they're somewhat expensive. Their slightly tangy taste means that it doesn't take much to bring out their flavour. Careful how you store them though, as they don't stand up to heat very well.



> How to choose raspberries

Buy punnets or baskets of well-stored raspberries with a healthy colour. And if it's the middle of winter and you have an urge for them, frozen raspberries make great smoothies, coulis and purées. The best way to eat them, though, is straight from the raspberry patch - you can't beat picking your own!



> Raspberries go well with:

Herbs and spices: chive, mint, pink peppercorn, pepper, cinnamon and star anise.

Dairy products: mozzarella, ricotta and mascarpone cheese.

Meats: poultry, pork and veal.

Salads: Crushed in salad dressing (or whole in a salad of roquette, spinach leaves, smoked chicken and mozzarella).

And last but not least: chocolate! Black, white or milk chocolate goes wonderfully with raspberrries!



> Recipes

Fromage frais with herbs and raspberries

Raspberry and apple crumble

Rose and raspberry meringue mess





