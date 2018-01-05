>
>
>
Fruits
Summer fruits for sunny days
Article in images

Cooking wih cherries

 

- Cooking wih cherries
Sweet, sour and duke cherries... there are many varieties to choose from and they all have their own flavours, so try before you buy! The stones of cherries are full of flavour, which produces a dilemma when making desserts like cherry clafoutis: to leave or not to leave the stone? It might be a bit messier to leave them in, but they release more flavour into the dessert and save you time on the preparation.

> How to choose cherries
Penny cherries are large and deep red in colour. Sweetheart cherries are firm, dark and very round and they're the latest British cherries, extending the season until August. Sweet cherries such as Napolean can be used for making glacé cherries, while sour cherries such as Morello work well in cooking.

> Cherries go well with:
All things Italian: mozzarella, mascarpone, almonds, amaretto, maraschino, ice-cream, polenta and Arborio rice (in rice pudding).
Sweet foods: chocolate, sweet pastry, whipped cream, cinnamon and brown sugar.
Meat and fish: duck, trout and scallops.

Also, keep the stones and stems of dried cherries to use as detox tea!

> Recipes
Cherry and almond cake
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
Tags Fruits
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The massive rose gold trendJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         