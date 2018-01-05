- Cooking wih cherries

|
Summer fruits for sunny days
> How to choose cherries
Penny cherries are large and deep red in colour. Sweetheart cherries are firm, dark and very round and they're the latest British cherries, extending the season until August. Sweet cherries such as Napolean can be used for making glacé cherries, while sour cherries such as Morello work well in cooking.
> Cherries go well with:
All things Italian: mozzarella, mascarpone, almonds, amaretto, maraschino, ice-cream, polenta and Arborio rice (in rice pudding).
Sweet foods: chocolate, sweet pastry, whipped cream, cinnamon and brown sugar.
Meat and fish: duck, trout and scallops.
Also, keep the stones and stems of dried cherries to use as detox tea!
> Recipes
Cherry and almond cake
Cherry verrines with mascarpone and cinnamon
Food and Drink Editor
28/07/2009
