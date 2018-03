With sales on the increase every year, it seems we just can't get enough of the goodness in yoghurts. For breakfast, pud or a snack, yoghurts are cheap, easy and healthy.



Find more about the benefits with our quick quiz, and dive into our sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes.



Also in Food & Drink:

- The cheat's way to healthier meals

- Beautifying whole grains and cereals





VG, CB