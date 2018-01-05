>
8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images

Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce

 

- Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients (for 4 people)
1.2 kg white asparagus
1 avocado
8 green peppercorns
1 lemon
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon cognac or armagnac
200ml natural yoghurt

Preparation

Peel and tie the asparagus into bundles. Place in salted boiling water and leave to cook for about 20 minutes. Drain and leave to cool on a clean cloth.

To make the sauce, scoop out the avocado and mix the flesh with the pepper and lemon juice. Add the egg yolk, cognac and a pinch of salt, then lightly whisk the yoghurt and mix it all together. Serve the asparagus dipped in the avocado sauce.




  
  
23/08/2009
