- Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce

|
8 ways to use yoghurt
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients (for 4 people)
1.2 kg white asparagus
1 avocado
8 green peppercorns
1 lemon
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon cognac or armagnac
200ml natural yoghurt
Preparation
Peel and tie the asparagus into bundles. Place in salted boiling water and leave to cook for about 20 minutes. Drain and leave to cool on a clean cloth.
To make the sauce, scoop out the avocado and mix the flesh with the pepper and lemon juice. Add the egg yolk, cognac and a pinch of salt, then lightly whisk the yoghurt and mix it all together. Serve the asparagus dipped in the avocado sauce.
|
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
|
Article Plan 8 ways to use yoghurt: sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes ▼
|