8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images

Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce

 

- Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients (for 4 people)
600g minced beef
1 onion
1 garlic clove
1 tablespoon cumin powder
1 pinch nutmeg powder
1 egg
2 rounded tablespoons breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon very finely chopped parsley
Salt and pepper
Oil

Sauce
3 yoghurts
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 tablespoons freshly chopped mint
Salt and pepper

Preparation
Prepare the meatballs by mixing the meat with the chopped onion and garlic, parsley, cumin, nutmeg, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Make into balls and set aside on a plate.

To make the sauce, mix the yoghurts with the salt, pepper and finely chopped herbs and refrigerate.

Brown the meatballs all over in the oil for 10-15 minutes then drain them on kitchen paper. Serve with the cold sauce and onion pilau rice.




  
  
23/08/2009
