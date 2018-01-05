Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Ingredients (for 4 people)

600g minced beef

1 onion

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 pinch nutmeg powder

1 egg

2 rounded tablespoons breadcrumbs 1 tablespoon very finely chopped parsley

Salt and pepper

Oil



Sauce

3 yoghurts

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 tablespoons freshly chopped mint

Salt and pepper



Preparation

Prepare the meatballs by mixing the meat with the chopped onion and garlic, parsley, cumin, nutmeg, egg, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Make into balls and set aside on a plate.



To make the sauce, mix the yoghurts with the salt, pepper and finely chopped herbs and refrigerate.



Brown the meatballs all over in the oil for 10-15 minutes then drain them on kitchen paper. Serve with the cold sauce and onion pilau rice.





