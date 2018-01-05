>
8 ways to use yoghurt
Sautéed lamb with saffron

 

- Sautéed lamb with saffron
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cookiing time: 35 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4)
800g lamb
2 lemons
4 garlic cloves
1 natural yoghurt
1/2 sugar lump
1/2 glass hot water
2 pinches saffron
Chopped parsley
Oil
Salt and pepper

Preparation

Heat up a little oil in the bottom of a stewpan and sauté the chopped lamb until it starts to brown. Add the sliced lemons and peeled garlic cloves.

Dilute the saffron in the hot water and pour it into the pan with the sugar. Add seasoning. Cover and leave to simmer for 35 minutes.

Stir from time to time and add a bit of hot water after 20 minutes. When cooked, add the yoghurt and stir. Leave to warm through for a few minutes, then sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve with sauteed potatoes, green beans or white rice.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
