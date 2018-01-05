Sautéed lamb with saffron Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cookiing time: 35 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4)

800g lamb

2 lemons

4 garlic cloves

1 natural yoghurt

1/2 sugar lump

1/2 glass hot water

2 pinches saffron

Chopped parsley

Oil

Salt and pepper



Preparation



Heat up a little oil in the bottom of a stewpan and sauté the chopped lamb until it starts to brown. Add the sliced lemons and peeled garlic cloves.



Dilute the saffron in the hot water and pour it into the pan with the sugar. Add seasoning. Cover and leave to simmer for 35 minutes.



Stir from time to time and add a bit of hot water after 20 minutes. When cooked, add the yoghurt and stir. Leave to warm through for a few minutes, then sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve with sauteed potatoes, green beans or white rice.





